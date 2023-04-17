Mother/daughter afternoon tea slated for May 7
The City of Lompoc will host its annual Mother/ Daughter Afternoon Tea event on May 7 featuring tea and treats, as well as a a range of activities including a princess sing-along, games and a photo booth.
Lompoc Flower Festival queen candidates of past and present are expected to make a special appearance alongside special guest Kaitlyn Chui.
The event will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Dick Dewees Community Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave.
Tickets are $25 per adult, $15 for first child and $10 for each additional child, and can be purchased at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Anderson Rec Center form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Flower Festival queens contest.
3rd District Supervisor hosting 'Coffee, Tea and Conversation'
Third District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann will host in-person "Coffee, Tea and Conversation" office hours in Lompoc on Thursday, April 27, from 4 to 5 p.m. at her Lompoc office, 100 E. Locust Ave.
Open office hours are an opportunity for Lompoc residents to ask questions about County governance, share ideas, and learn about community projects.
Drop-ins are encouraged, or members of the public can call ahead to reserve an appointment with Hartmann.
For more information, contact Chief of Staff Gina Fischer at 805-568-2192 or email gfischer@countyofsb.org.
Parks & Rec to host track and field meet
The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division is set to host Lompoc Kiwanis Club's Track & Field Championships event on Sunday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lompoc High School’s Huyck Stadium, 515 West College Ave.
The event is open to all students in grades third through eighth.
Registration for the event includes participation in a maximum of four events that include sprints, distance runs and relays, and field events.
Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, April 19, and no day-of registration will be available.
Registration forms are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation
Check-in starts at 8 a.m.
The cost to register is $20 per athlete and $200 per club or team for up to 25 athletes (max $500 value).
For more information, contact Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.
LUSD middle schools adopting new science curriculum
Lompoc Unified School District will be adopting a new science curriculum for middle school students for the 2023-24 school year.
Teacher and student editions as of Monday will be on public display through May 1, at the Lompoc Public Library.
Lompoc Unified to adopt new math curriculum for pre-K students
Lompoc Unified School District will be adopting a new math curriculum for pre-K students for the 2023-24 school year.
Teacher and student editions as of Monday will be on public display through May 1, at the Lompoc Public Library.
Rocket Town Comic Con headed for Lompoc
Lompoc is set to host its inaugural comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 at the Lompoc Middle School Gym, 234 S. N St.
The weekend convention, featuring all things related to comic book culture, invites fans to gather and meet creators, actors, entertainment industry experts — and each other.
Admission is $10 each day or $50 for the weekend. Children under 12 years of age and first responders are free, according to the event website.
For vendor registration or to purchase tickets, visit rockettowncomiccon.com
Lompoc Friends of the Library book sale
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will host a spring book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Membership and dues may be transacted at the door.
Donations are accepted year-round except during the week of the book sale, April 17-22.
For more information or to volunteer at the sale, contact Beth Dunn at 805-315-8988.
Teachers and nonprofits are invited to inquire for after sale items.
Registration open for mother/son luau
Registration is open for the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Mother/Son Luau, slated for Friday, May 12 or Saturday, May 13, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
The dance event is geared toward boys 3 to 18 years of age, and a woman in their life (mom, aunt, grandma or other special person), offering moms an opportunity to spend a night of dancing and fun with "their little man."
Participants are invited to attend one of two nights — Friday, May 12 or Saturday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Due to the popularity of the program, the dance requires pre-registration.
Tickets are $30 per pair, with additional children costing $15 each, and may be purchased online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. Ticket prices include refreshments and leis.
Novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages by Maria Vega Photography will be available beginning at 5 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets offline contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100, or stop by at 125 W. Walnut Ave., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.