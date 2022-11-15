Local NAACP chapter to co-host Black Health Friday Fair
NAACP Santa Maria-Lompoc along with other community organizations is hosting "Black Health Friday Fair," the day after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring family-friendly activities, free food, and access to COVID-19 shots and updated boosters for those 5 years and older.
The event, to be held at Lompoc's Dick Dewees Community and Senior Center, is an effort to offer access to COVID-19 shots and updated boosters in the local community in partnership with the California Department of Public Health "Vaccinate ALL 58" campaign and local organizations including CommUnify, First 5 Santa Barbara, Gateway Educational Services and Cottage Health.
The event is free and open to the pubic and will feature a cost-free food truck, music, and dance for the entire family.
The first 50 households to get vaccinated or boosted will also receive a $50 Starbucks gift card, according to the announcement.
Dick Dewees Center is located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.
Friends of the Library Christmas fundraiser kicks off Nov. 19
Christmas trees are coming to the Lompoc libraries Nov. 19, and will be on display until Dec. 17.
The majority of trees up for purchase will be on display at the Lompoc Library, with a few at the Village Library.
A drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Village Library, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Lompoc Library.
Tickets will go on sale Nov. 19 for $1 each, or six for $5.
Money raised goes to support the local libraries.
Lompoc Christmas parade registration deadline set for Dec. 2
Applications for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, themed “Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights,” are now available to the public.
Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the parade must complete and submit an application no later than Monday, Nov. 21, to the Parks and Rec Division, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
The parade is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
The parade will march down H Street through the heart of Lompoc before turning west on Ocean Avenue and heading South to I Street.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, at the corner of Cypress and H Street, where parade winners will be announced.
Lighting of the community Christmas tree at Centennial Park also will take place, and there will be a chance to visit with Santa.
Applications will be available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation, and also at the Anderson Rec Center during regular business hours.
For more information, call 805-875-8100.
Small businesses sought for Saturday Shop Small campaign
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses in Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills to participate in "Small Business Saturday Shop Small" on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Businesses wishing to participate in Shop Small must sign up online at lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/shop-small-saturday-2022-10935.
The cost is free for Chamber members, and $35 for prospective members.
All participants must donate a raffle item such as goods, gifts, or a gift certificate to the Small Business Saturday Raffle Baskets.
The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 14, and donated items must be turned in by Thursday, Nov. 17 to be included on the Chamber Shop Small map.
The first four businesses to register will receive a free swag bag with Small Business merchandise.
Maps can be picked up at the Chamber building starting Nov. 21.
Consumers may participate in the Shop Small raffle by obtaining a map at the Chamber building or other participating businesses on Shop Small Saturday.
To enter the raffle, consumers must make a purchase and have maps validated at four separate businesses listed on the map.
Validated maps plus receipts must be turned in to the Chamber by Monday, Dec. 5.
For more information about the event, contact 805-736-4567 or email membership@lompoc.com
Chamber hosting inaugural Old Town Market Small Business Saturday
The Lompoc Valley Chamber will be hosting its first Old Town Market Small Business Saturday, a one-day event aimed at providing a space for small, home-based, and micro business owners to participate in the nationally-recognized Small Business Saturday.
The Old Town Market Small Business Saturday Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m., in the 100 block of South H Street, featuring local vendors, live music, and food.
The Chamber is seeking small and micro business vendors who would like to participate in this year’s festivities by running a booth that sells non-edible products or markets one's business.
The cost of a 10' x 10' space for the event is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-Chamber members.
All participating vendors must have a current seller's permit number.
Applications can be obtained at the Lompoc Valley Chamber office, located at 111 S. I Street.
Vendor registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 18.
For information about Small Business Saturday and access to free marketing tools, visit www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/.