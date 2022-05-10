Local musicians to perform free Valley concerts
Newly formed Santa Ynez Valley music education and performance company Muffin Music will present two free community concerts ahead of the Buellton in the Park Festival in June where company co-Founders Sylvia Jiang and Davis Reinhart also will perform.
Their first concert will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 3550 Baseline Ave., Santa Ynez; and the second event is set for 5 p.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Mark's in the Valley, 2901 Nooqui Ave., Los Olivos.
Admission to both is free.
The music will consist of a variety of styles and genres that will include both piano and trumpet, as well as a sneak peak of Davis Reinhart’s original composition, "Buellton Equals," which Reinhart said will be premiered live at the Buellton in the Park Festival on June 18.
Reinhart said the concert will "take listeners through a personal narrative following their journeys in becoming performing artists within their respective hometowns of Buellton and Auckland, New Zealand."
For more information about Muffin Music and their upcoming performances, go to muffinmusic.org
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from May 17 to Aug. 4.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week, instructor-led class.
For more information, contact Kathryn Thompson, regional wellness director, at 805-686-2037, or email Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.
9th annual Santa Ynez Airport Day slated for May 21
The Young Eagles Airport Day will return for a ninth year on Saturday, May 21, to the Santa Ynez tarmac, featuring dozens of aircraft on display, a free hamburger and hotdog barbecue, and aviation educational opportunities for the whole family.
Admission and parking is free for members of the public.
The event, hosted by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 491, will include an aviation ground school prior to takeoff and information on aviation scholarships and careers.
Airport Day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with youths between the ages of 8 and 17 taking to the skies for free airplane rides between 9 a.m. and noon, depending on weather conditions.
During the 20-minute flight with an experienced pilot, young crew members will have the opportunity to view the area from a pilot's perspective, learn about the aerodynamics of flight, and how the instruments, controls and flight surfaces provide accurate control of the aircraft, according to an association spokesman.
Parents must be present for youth to fly, and mask-wearing inside the plane is mandatory.
Advance registration is required, and can be submitted online at youngeaglesday.org/?2999.
Buellton rings in 30th anniversary with free community event
The city of Buellton will commemorate its 30th anniversary Saturday, June 18, with Buellton in the Park, a musical event hosted at River View Park.
The no-cost, family-friendly event is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food trucks, local vendors, kids activities, a wine and beer garden, and live music. A cake-cutting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m.
The music will include a mix of genres from local professional bands including jazz, country and mariachi, as well as feature members of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra and an international pianist from Music Academy of the West.