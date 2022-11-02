Ortiz named director of development for Alzheimer’s association
The Alzheimer’s Association has named Karen Ortiz as director of development for the California Central Coast Chapter.
Ortiz, a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, is a third-generation Santa Barbara native with over 30 years of development experience as a volunteer, board member and staff member serving nonprofits and the banking industry across the Central Coast.
Her former position with the Lompoc Valley Medical Center led to the creation of an outreach program, in addition to the collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association to help support the center’s family caregiver support network.
During the pandemic, Ortiz stepped into a volunteer role for the Alzheimer’s Association as a certified dementia educator to deliver free virtual programs to local families affected by the disease.
Ortiz said that involvement in these various programs opened her eyes to the world of dementia, as did being a caregiver for her mother, who was in the early stages of dementia.
Her mother passed away in May of 2022.
“I am so fortunate to be able to join the Alzheimer’s Association in this very special role, so that I can help and honor more people that need our services,” Ortiz said. “Every day, my mother will be my brightest light of inspiration."
To learn about upcoming Alzheimer's Walks in the region, visit alz.org/walk or email Karen at kdortiz@alz.org.
Lompoc Concert Association to host classic guitarists the Park Brothers
The Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season continues with an performance by classic guitarists the Park Brothers, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Additionally, local teen Melody Hilario, 2022 Santa Barbara County Teen Star winner, will open the concert with a voice number.
The event will take place at First United Methodist Church, 925 N. F St., Lompoc.
California natives Alex and Wesley Park studied as a duo under the tutelage of one of the world’s preeminent masters of the classical guitar, Christopher Parkening, according to a concert spokeswoman.
The Park's have performed for audiences on the East Coast, Canada and Europe.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for students and $15 for active military, and can be purchased at the door.
Doors open a 6:45 p.m.
For more information, contact the association at 805-588-5971 or email lompocconcertinfo@gmail.com
Craft House at Corque hosting magic show supper club
Craft House at Corque in Solvang is hosting a magic show supper club on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, with the latter being a family-friendly show.
Magician Derek McKee, who served as the magic talent scout for three seasons of NBC’s hit show America’s Got Talent, will present his ground breaking performance exclusively in the intimate setting of the Craft House at Corque theater, located at 420 Alisal Rd.
A set of Saturday shows are available at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and reserved for adults 18 years and older.
Tickets are $70 and up. Cost also includes a unique chef-designed three-course meal and passed champagne upon entry.
The Sunday 1 p.m. family-friendly version is an all-age event which includes pre-show snacks. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children 12 years and younger.
McKee has created magic tricks for various shows on the Las Vegas Strip and international tours, and has produced theater for Off-Broadway, and launched his own playing card brand “Pure Imagination Projects.”
For tickets and additional information, visit www.facebook.com/events/411710487776355/?ref=newsfeed
Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s
The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m.
The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options.
Kitchen Director Amy Derryberry explained that the "Valley Breakfast" is an initiative to address food insecurity in the community. The kitchen also helps support micro-businesses and provides a no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups.
Reverend Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s Priest and Rector, said the hope is to "not only feed the community but build the community and bring people together."
"We see ourselves as part of the wider community and help meet its needs through a variety of offerings, including the Valley Breakfast,” he added.