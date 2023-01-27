Free tax assistance offered to local residents
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to local residents who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages.
Tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS on Mondays and Fridays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments.
Tax clients should bring 2021 tax returns, all 2022 tax documents from both the IRS and Franchise Tax Board, social security cards and photo IDs.
All assistance is by appointment and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793.
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from Feb. 6 to April 28.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week, instructor-led class.
For more information, contact Ross Goo, wellness director, at 805-686-2037, or email Ross.Goo@ciymca.org.
Sing with the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale
Singers are being sought to join the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, a longtime community musical group that performs locally throughout the year.
Rehearsals for the group's Spring Concert in May will begin Monday, Feb. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 2627 Janin Way, Solvang.
Members will be led by musical director David Torres.
Chorale President Casey Bemis said joining can help boost one's social life, and singing is known to contribute to stress and anxiety reduction due to release of endorphins.
"Choral singing increases your energy and works out a range of upper body muscles," she added. "And it’s a great way to exercise your brain. But mostly it’s just a great way to spend an evening in song."
For more information, visit www.syvchorale.org or contact Chorale President Casey Bemis at caseybemis41@gmail.com
Garagiste Wine Festival in Solvang Feb. 10, 11
The Garagiste Wine Festival's 2023 "Southern Exposure" event will return to Solvang on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, featuring over 30 small-production winemakers from throughout Santa Barbara County.
The event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang, with four different ticket levels to choose from, including an All Access VIP Pass for $175 that offers a traditional Santa Maria-style BBQ dinner buffet on Friday, access to the Grand Tasting and a silent auction on Saturday with extravagant wine packages benefitting The Garagiste Festival Scholarship Fund at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
For ticket information and to purchase, visit https://www.my805tix.com/e/garagiste-solvang-2023
For more information about the Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure event, visit http://www.garagistefestival.com/
Winter reading program runs through Feb. 28
The 11th annual winter reading program for children, teens and adults kicked off on Jan. 3 and will run through Feb. 28 at Santa Ynez Valley libraries.
The 2023 theme is "Reading Makes You Bright!" and encourages readers to expand their horizons through book collection and online materials.
To participate, patrons are asked to complete one entry slip for every book — including print books, graphic novels, eBooks, and audiobooks — they read during the program and enter them into prize drawing boxes at their local branch for a chance to win exciting prizes in weekly drawings.
All the tickets submitted during the program will be entered into a grand prize drawing for everyone who participated.
Entry boxes for each age group will be available at the Solvang and Buellton libraries, as well as the Goleta Valley Library and Isla Vista Bookvan.
Gift sponsors of the 2023 Winter Reading Program include Elegant Nails, the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, Los Agaves, Miner’s Ace Hardware, and Trader Joe’s.
For additional information, programs and events, visit GoletaValleyLibrary.org