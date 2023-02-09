Art show, sale to benefit St. Mark's church
An art show and sale by artists Chris Chapman and John Iwerks will be held Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19, benefitting programs at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos.
Exhibit hours for the "Earth, Sea, Sky," show are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The artists have been painting and teaching for over 30 years, and are long-time members of Oak Group, a Central Coast art cooperative that raises funds with art sales to protect open spaces throughout Santa Barbara County, Santa Cruz Island, Marin, and the Eastern Sierra.
Chapman's and Iwerks's art will be on display inside Stacy Hall at St. Mark's. Art is available for sale with proceeds going to benefit the church's diverse programming, preschool, music, and arts and the SYV Community Kitchen.
St. Mark’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave at Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos.
To view samples of the artist's works, visit www.chapmaniwerks.com
Danish Days Foundation seeks board members
The Solvang Danish Days Foundation is accepting applications for new board members.
All interested parties are encouraged to send a brief bio and letter of application to the Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA, 93464.
The application deadline is Monday, Feb. 27.
Applicants are invited to submit a write-up about their qualifications that includes: name and contact information; how long the applicant has lived in Solvang or the greater Santa Ynez Valley; an answer as to whether they have participated in the organization or production of past Solvang Danish Days events; a list of any event production qualifications; whether or not they are familiar with cooking aebleskiver; any information about other boards of which they have been a member; and their vision for Danish Days 2023.
Applicants selected will be asked to attend the Solvang Danish Days 2023 planning meeting which follows the application deadline date.
The foundation meets monthly starting in March of each year, and moves to a twice monthly schedule toward the summer, and weekly during the immediate leadup to Danish Days weekend.
Board members are active year-round, and each is assigned duties specific to the organization that includes planning of particular facets of the annual event.
Solvang Danish Days 2023 is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15 to 17.
Garagiste Wine Festival in Solvang kicks off Friday
The Garagiste Wine Festival's 2023 "Southern Exposure" is set to return to Solvang Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, featuring over 30 small-production winemakers from throughout Santa Barbara County.
The event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang, with four different ticket levels to choose from, including an All Access VIP Pass for $175 that offers a traditional Santa Maria-style BBQ dinner buffet on Friday, access to the Grand Tasting and a silent auction on Saturday with extravagant wine packages benefitting The Garagiste Festival Scholarship Fund at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
For ticket information and to purchase, visit https://www.my805tix.com/e/garagiste-solvang-2023
For more information about the Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure event, visit http://www.garagistefestival.com/
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from Feb. 6 to April 28.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day per week, instructor-led class.
For more information, contact Ross Goo, wellness director, at 805-686-2037, or email Ross.Goo@ciymca.org.
Free tax assistance offered to local residents
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to local residents who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages.
Tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS on Mondays and Fridays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments.
Tax clients should bring 2021 tax returns, all 2022 tax documents from both the IRS and Franchise Tax Board, social security cards and photo IDs.
Assistance is by appointment and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793.