Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house set for Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will be open on the fourth Saturday of each month.
There is no charge. A small donation is encouraged.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.
Astronomy club president showcasing space-related collection at Lompoc Library
Local resident and astronomy club president Jana Hunking is showcasing her personal collection of astronomy related-items at the Lompoc Library through May.
Items Hunking has on display include authentic meteorites, a space pin collection, a star chart, 2017 Solar eclipse photos, and new photos from the James Webb Space Telescope.
"It's to promote astronomy in Lompoc, and inform the public that we have our own local club called the Astronomy Cub of Lompoc," Hunking said, explaining the exhibit.
For more information about the club, visit https://acl.universeii.com/
Hours of operation at the Lompoc Library are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.
Lompoc Pops Orchestra to hold final concert of season
The final concert of the season is set for Monday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the best of Gershwin and highlighting the Flower Festival queen and her court.
Concerts are free for children 12 and under, and full-time students are admitted for $5 with student ID at the door.
Flower Festival and parade return in June
Lompoc's Flower Festival Parade will kick off Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m., starting at 'H' and College streets, and proceeding down 'H', turning right onto Ocean Avenue and ending at Ryon Park.
The accompanying annual festival, which kicks off Thursday, June 22, will run through Sunday, June 25 at Ryon Memorial Park, 800 W. Ocean Ave.
The four-day festival features games, carnival rides, vendors, food booths and a schedule of live musical performances by local musicians.
Entrance tickets are $5 per person and admission is free to children 12 years and under.
Those interested in renting a vendor booth at the festival can download and print an application at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/flower-festival/applications, or pick one up at the association office.
For more information, contact festival organizers at 805-735-8511.
For a list of participating food vendors, updates, and a live entertainment schedule, visit lompocvalleyfestivals.com.
Memorial Day events being hosted by American Legion Post 211
The American Legion William “Bill” Proud Post 211 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery at 11 a.m. that will include military and community speakers, laying of wreaths, and music.
Following the ceremony, Post 211 will host a barbecue for members and their guests at their post, 636 North H St.
In addition, American Legion Vandenberg Post 125 will also host a member appreciation chicken barbecue at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building at 100 W. Locust Ave. starting at 12 p.m.
Rocket Town Comic Con coming to Lompoc
Lompoc is set to host its inaugural comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 at the Lompoc Middle School Gym, 234 S. N St.
The weekend convention, featuring all things related to comic book culture, invites fans to gather and meet creators, actors, entertainment industry experts — and each other.
Admission is $10 each day or $50 for the weekend. Children under 12 years of age and first responders are free, according to the event website.
For vendor registration or to purchase tickets, visit rockettowncomiccon.com