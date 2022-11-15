Art show supporting UC Natural Reserve System slated for Dec. 3-4
An art exhibit highlighting the diversity and beauty of the seven UC Natural Reserve System sites managed by UC Santa Barbara will be on display Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara.
Doors open from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday with an awards reception slated from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Sunday art will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art sales will benefit the Reserve System, according to hosting artist nonprofit S.C.A.P.E., Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment.
The group helps raise funds for nonprofit environmental organizations through a variety of events.
The Santa Barbara Natural Reserve System was established in 1965, and its resulting Reserve System features 41 reserves and field stations representing California’s diverse ecological regions. They include coastal, wetland, oak woodland and mountain systems that support wildlife, migratory birds, diverse vegetation and research.
The upcoming show, which is free and open to the public, marks the group's 20th anniversary.
The event will be set up in Lehmann Hall at Music Academy in Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Rd.
Santa Ynez Valley libraries schedule
Solvang Library's "Holiday Hallway Booksale" kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring an assortment of books, DVDs, and audio for sale at the hallway lobby.
Sale tables will be refreshed daily, according to library staff.
An ongoing program through November includes a free craft kit that consists of a triangle and ball game — a modern day version of a historic children's game in honor of Native American Heritage month.
Kits are available for pick up during hours of operation and are free.
The Solvang Library will be closed on Thursday and Friday Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday, reopening Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Los Olivos and Santa Ynez libraries will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Solvang Library is still recruiting for a temporary, part-time library technician position. The position is 15 hours per week.
Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s
The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m.
The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options.
The "Valley Breakfast" is an initiative to address food insecurity in the community and the community kitchen helps support micro-businesses and provides a no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups.
Solvang Julefest parade set Dec. 3; participants sought
This year's Julefest parade, dubbed "Hyggelig: A Cozy Christmas," will roll through downtown Solvang serving up Christmas cheer on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Parade entrants are being sought — marching bands, individuals, groups, businesses, equestrians, etc. There is no charge to participate.
Parade lineup starts at 10:15 a.m. in the Veterans Hall parking lot, and begins at 11 a.m., when it will turn west on Mission Drive, south on Fourth Street, east on Copenhagen, north on Alisal, west on Mission back to the Veterans Hall.
To particiapte in the parade, complete the form found online at files.constantcontact.com/f98e9aad001/38067278-31ae-42a1-921b-1200c2756495.pdf?rdr=true
The form must then be mailed to: Kim Jensen, 1679 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang, or email to Kim@ingeborgs.com
SYV Chorale to present holiday concert
The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present a holiday concert, “And Peace on Earth”, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, in Solvang.
Under the direction of new Chorale Artistic Director David Torres, the concert with orchestra accompaniment will feature pieces including "The Hands that First Held Mary’s Child" and "Lunar Lullaby."
The audience will also be invited to join in on the spirit, singing familiar Christmas carols.
Tickets are $15 at the Book Loft, at the door, and can also be purchased at the Chorale’s website www.syvchorale.org that includes a small processing fee.
For more information, call or text Chorale representative Casey Bemis at 805-451-8099.