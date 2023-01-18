Garagiste Wine Festival in Solvang Feb. 10, 11
The Garagiste Wine Festival's 2023 "Southern Exposure" event will return to Solvang on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, featuring over 30 small-production winemakers from throughout Santa Barbara County.
The event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang, with four different ticket levels to choose from, including an All Access VIP Pass for $175 that offers a traditional Santa Maria-style BBQ dinner buffet on Friday, access to the Grand Tasting and a silent auction on Saturday with extravagant wine packages benefitting The Garagiste Festival Scholarship Fund at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
For ticket information and to purchase, visit https://www.my805tix.com/e/garagiste-solvang-2023
For more information about the Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure event, visit http://www.garagistefestival.com/
Sea Center celebrates Underwater Parks Day with free admission
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center at Stearns Wharf will offer free admission to its Underwater Parks Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Underwater Parks Day Festival celebrates Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), or “underwater parks,” that preserve the biodiversity and abundance of ocean life in our coastal waters.
Guests will meet scientists and learn about plankton from UCSB’s Moeller Lab, as well as learn about conservation and marine sanctuaries from Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Channel Islands Naturalist Corps, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The first 100 guests will receive Underwater Parks Day reusable tote bags.
Scheduled activities include "Shark Storytime" at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; "Meet Toothy the Shark" at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.; "Meet an Aquarist with Aquarist and Live Collections Manager Brenna Chang" from 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Underwater Parks Day is celebrated in unison with many aquariums and science centers in Southern California including the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach and the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium.
The Sea Center is located at 211 Stearns Wharf and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit sbnature.org or call 805-962-2526.
Create a nature journal for the new year at Wildling Museum
Artist Kathy Badrak will kick off the New Year as host of a nature journal course on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Wildling Museum in Solvang.
Her class will provide a fun and easy introduction to the art of handmade book-making that invites attendees to create a simple bound journal — perfect for setting intentions for the New Year, sketching, nature journaling, and more.
Books will include pockets for collecting natural specimens and a magnifying glass to assist in outdoor journal studies and doodles.
The class fee is $50 and includes all required materials.
Class size is limited to 12 participants, and advance registration is required online at wildlingmuseum.org/news/2023-nature-journal-class?blm_aid=31594
Winter reading program runs through Feb. 28
The 11th annual winter reading program for children, teens and adults kicked off on Jan. 3 and will run through Feb. 28 at Santa Ynez Valley libraries.
The 2023 theme is "Reading Makes You Bright!" and encourages readers to expand their horizons through book collection and online materials.
To participate, patrons are asked to complete one entry slip for every book — including print books, graphic novels, eBooks, and audiobooks — they read during the program and enter them into prize drawing boxes at their local branch for a chance to win exciting prizes in weekly drawings.
All the tickets submitted during the program will be entered into a grand prize drawing for everyone who participated.
Entry boxes for each age group will be available at the Solvang and Buellton libraries, as well as the Goleta Valley Library and Isla Vista Bookvan.
Gift sponsors of the 2023 Winter Reading Program include Elegant Nails, the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, Los Agaves, Miner’s Ace Hardware, and Trader Joe’s.
For additional information, programs and events, visit GoletaValleyLibrary.org