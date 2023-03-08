2023 Danish Maid contest open
The Solvang Danish Days Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 Danish Maid through Friday, March 17.
Applicants must submit an essay about their qualifications, Danish family history, and accomplishments. Preference will be given to a candidate who will be a high school senior during the fall of 2023.
Applications can be emailed to Solvang@stilettomarketing.com or mailed to Martha Nedegaard, Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA 93464.
The annual Solvang Danish Days 2023 festivities are slated for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17.
SYV Cottage Hospital Foundation accepting scholarship applications
Applications for the 2023 Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation scholarship program are being accepted through Friday, March 17.
High school graduating seniors and continuing college students residing in the Santa Ynez Valley who are pursuing studies and careers in a health-care or medical-related field are eligible to apply for scholarships valued at $3,000, awarded by the Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund, the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund, the Ken and Lloyd Mills Family Scholarship Fund, and the Auxiliary Honorary Scholarship Fund.
Scholarship administrators, the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, gave a total of $33,000 in scholarships to 11 honorees in 2022, a hospital spokesman said.
To qualify, scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements: reside in the Santa Ynez Valley; be in or planning to enter a health-care or medical-related field and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university; submit a one-page typed essay articulating academic goals and future professional plans to reside and work after college; and provide at least one letter from a volunteer supervisor verifying community service.
High school and college applicants must also have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Previous recipients of this scholarship are eligible and may apply again, the spokesman said.
Applications received after the March 17 postmark date will not be accepted. Scholarship winners will be contacted in April.
The scholarship application form and complete instructions can be accessed at www.cottagehealth.org/syvchf
Solvang Theaterfest Spring Concert Season to feature diverse lineup
Solvang Theaterfest's annual Spring Concert Season will kick off Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. with an evening of smooth, urban jazz by Peter White and Richard Elliot.
White, who is a popular British electric and nylon-string guitarist, is known for his lyrical and inventive approach to contemporary smooth jazz and fusion, and Elliot, a saxophonist and composer originally from Scotland, is widely considered one of the architects of urban contemporary jazz, according to reports.
On April 15, classic 70's rock group Pablo Cruise will hit the Amphitheater stage at 7 p.m., featuring music by David Jenkins (guitars, vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards, vocals), Bud Cockerel (bass, vocals) and Steve Price (drums, percussion).
Also part of the season lineup are Canadian indie pop duo — and identical twin sisters — Tegan and Sara, who are set to take the stage May 3 at 7 p.m. The pair are songwriters and multi-instrumentalists who have released 10 studio albums.
“We are approaching this year with a promise to bring a diversified, interesting, educational set of performances to the Theater throughout 2023,” said David Silva, Theaterfest board chair. “Community support for the Theater’s Renovation project was so overwhelming, and now it’s time to celebrate with an eclectic mix of genres and artists.”
This year's concert series is the first full season since the pandemic and after the theater's $5.3 million renovation project that was completed in July 2022.
Concert tickets are on sale now at Solvangtheaterfest.org. For more information, contact Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe at exec.director@solvangtheaterfest.org
Free tax assistance offered to local residents
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to local residents who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages.
Tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS on Mondays and Fridays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by recent winter storms. AARP, however, will not be offering filing services beyond April 14.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments.
Tax clients should bring 2021 tax returns, all 2022 tax documents from both the IRS and Franchise Tax Board, social security cards and photo IDs.
Assistance is by appointment and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793.