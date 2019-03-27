Abilities For Kids Inc. celebrated with a ribbon-cutting March 20 with Mayor Alice Patino, Connie Chan (AFK president), Wilbur Huang (secretary/ board member), ambassadors of the Chamber of Commerce, Thomas Huang (volunteer/client), Timothy Huang (volunteer) and Tyler Huang (volunteer) among those who attended. The new nonprofit organization took over services of KindredCare Therapeutics, which provided services for children with disabilities, according to a spokeswoman. "AFK will help kids grow by improving their functions of daily living," she added. For more information, visit abilitiesforkids.org.
Breaking
Abilities For Kids Inc. celebrates with ribbon-cutting
Abilities For Kids Inc. celebrates with ribbon-cutting
- Updated
Most Popular
-
Construction begins on Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Santa Maria; fall opening expected
-
Firearm, drugs, paraphernalia found in Santa Maria; four arrested
-
Three men charged in 2017 fatal shooting allegedly formed squad to revitalize Northwest gang
-
Teen killed in 'suspicious' shooting in Guadalupe; investigation underway
-
Three people injured in head-on traffic collision on Hwy 101 near Betteravia Road
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
805-489-2499
Currently Open