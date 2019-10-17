The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has teamed with Panda Express, 1405 North H St., for a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Twenty percent of the proceeds from qualified purchases during the fundraiser hours will be donated to AAUW's Speech Trek program. For in-store purchases to qualify, customers need to show a flier available at lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net or mention AAUW when ordering. Customers who order online are encouraged to use promo code "302860" to contribute to the fundraiser.
The Speech Trek competition is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31, at Lompoc City Hall. It is open to high school-aged students of all genders in Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Buellton and Solvang. There is no cost to the student to participate.
The topic for the 2020 Speech Trek contest is: “Are men and women truly equal today, or are the suffragettes of 1920 still suffering in 2020?” Applications are available from Pam Buchanan, the Speech Trek coordinator, at pamelajoybuchanan@icloud.com.