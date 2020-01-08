AAUW to host Santa Barbara County 3rd District supervisor candidate forum

The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is sponsoring a public forum for 3rd District Santa Barbara County supervisor candidates from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at a location to be determined.
The candidates invited to attend include incumbent Joan Hartmann and challengers Karen Jones, Jessica Alvarez Parfrey and Bruce Porter. It will be a non-partisan event, according to the AAUW.
For more information about the forum or AAUW in general, email lompocvandenberg-ca@aauw.net or call 805-588-2916.