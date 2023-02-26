Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by the recent winter storms.
Members of the community are invited to drop off tax documents on Mondays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
No appointment is necessary, and services are offered on a first come first served basis.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification and social security number is provided include all 2022 tax documentation and 2021 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
Tax Aide is recruiting additional staff as either a volunteer tax preparer or as a greeter/in-processor. Training will be provided for either position.
For more information, call 805-430-9448.