Aaron and Alix Crocker, the owners of Lompoc’s Grocery Outlet, have been announced as the first nominees for this year’s Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.
The Crockers, who are married, were nominated for their love “for each other, for their business as a vehicle for sharing with the less fortunate, and for Lompoc, where they have chosen to make their home,” according to the Peace Prize committee. The couple has helped provide food and education about choosing and preparing healthy meals through their work at their store.
“Though not yet 30, they each had several years experience in retail with Grocery Outlet before making their decision to take over the Lompoc store in November 2014,” according to a release sent out by the Peace Prize committee. “Working through their parent company, they are able to sell quality foods at reduced prices. A vibrant business with 30 employees is now thriving in ‘old town.’ Aaron and Alix choose to feature organic products and fresh produce as encouragement of healthy eating habits.”
The Crockers became active in the Lompoc Rotary Club in 2015, the committee notes, and that year they also began participating in the annual Independence From Hunger food drive, which in four years has brought in donations totaling more than $21,000.
This year, they donated 245 bags of food, totaling more than 2,000 pounds, to Catholic Charities as a result of the drive. Additionally, they were able to donate $2,605 to Planting a Seed, a group working directly with the homeless, and also made a donation to the Lompoc YMCA in support of its afterschool programs, as well as its programs for parents and children that focus on healthy cooking on a budget and meal planning.
“Another ‘Spreading the Love’ program of the Crockers is Healthy Eating tours for school classes,” the committee wrote. “Healthy snacks are provided for children while their parents shop. Alix mentors a summer reading program, which rewards children for reading.
“Grocery Outlet provides active support for Shadow's Fund, a privately run program which cares for aged, abandoned and hurt dogs, and some pigs,” the statement continued. “A box is kept in the front of the store where people are invited to leave pet food. Outdated produce is donated for the pigs. Alix participated in the Rotary Club's 2018 (Dance Lompoc event), representing Shadow's Fund.”
In July 2018, the Crockers were awarded the 35th District’s Small Business of the Month Award by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham because of their community service. The same month, Grocery Outlet was the recipient of the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce's Economic Vitality Award.
The 2018 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize will be awarded during a ceremony scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.
During the ceremony, nominees will be honored with certificates of merit. It will conclude with the awarding of the Peace Prize, a wood and ceramic sculpture. The public is invited to attend.
Nominations can be made prior to Dec. 1 by emailing alliek31@comcast.net.