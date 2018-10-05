I say a hearty "welcome" to our first rain and hope we get an abundance this season. I don't want to rain this Saturday and Sunday, though, because "Mural in a Weekend" is scheduled, the first Lompoc community event in "Artober." The following weekend brings us "Lompoc Chalks," supporting the theater restoration, and finally our own "Art Hunt" from October 18 to 21, put on by Lompoc Valley Art Association. This is going to be great fun for the family!
Visit Cypress Gallery Facebook page or the LVAA website (see address below) for details. The reception for this event will be held at the gallery on Oct. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m., where you and your kiddos can meet "your" artist, view the gallery installation and enjoy some fall refreshments.
September's People's Choice Award went to Alan Freeman for his whimsical, colorful acrylic painting "Old Gull Cove." Nice work, Alan. Congratulations.
Oil painter Neil Andersson is the featured artist this month and you don't want to miss this beautiful show. A recent resident of Lompoc, Andersson is originally from Washington State and this show features paintings of the northwest and the Lompoc area.
His paintings reveal a personal style and aesthetic akin to the plein air movement in Europe in the 19th century and his painting style has been developed and refined through four decades of painting on location. His ethereal landscapes are skillfully done and he is a master of creating calm, comforting scenes. I truly like them all, but my favorite is "Snoqualmie River -- North Bend, WA." The rich violets of the water and the lush greens of the surrounding flora make this a special piece. This show will run through Oct. 28.
All things autumn are represented in the main gallery this month. Some of my favorites (it is very hard to choose from such a professional collection) are Vicki Andersen's acrylic "Vineyard Fence" with bold, golden grape leaves draping over a white wooden fence and Betsee Talavera's "Pumpkin Bonanza" featuring various varieties of the holiday squash. Photographer Jane Kametani's "Pumpkin Patch," two small renderings of fall leaves by Rosalea Greenwood and Linda Gooch's colored pencil "Proud Pumpkin" round out the fall collection.
Make Cypress Gallery your go-to gift shop. There is a great variety of small paintings and prints, jewelry, fiber arts, glass, greeting cards and souvenirs created by local artists and artisan crafters.
Cypress Gallery is operated by the members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley. LVAA sponsors arts programs, events, communications and other efforts that mutually benefit artists, businesses, residents and visitors to our valley. To learn more, visit our website and like our Facebook page “Cypress Gallery."
The gallery is located at 119 E. Cypress Ave. in Lompoc. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, call 805-737-1129 or visit lompocvalleyartassociation.com.