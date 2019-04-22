Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 22, 2019 @ 6:42 pm
Santa Maria's Karlos Balderas takes on Luis May during Saturday night's fight. The bout, taking place in Carson's Dignity Health Sports Park, was broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.
The new face of boxing?
After another knockout, Balderas feels he’s ready for stardom. SPORTS, B1
Fine Arts Complex
Hancock College sells $23M in bonds to fund construction. CENTRAL COAST, A3