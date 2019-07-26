071919 Grace Mulloy- Master Bowler 01.jpg

Orcutt resident Grace Mulloy, 95, has qualified for a national bowling tournament.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Grace Mulloy is headed to senior championships 

Local battles bowlers 20 years her junior. SPORTS, B1

$100K settlement reached in 2017 cogeneration fire

J&A-Santa Maria admits liability for fire, hazmat response. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags