073119 LeRoy Park 01.jpg

Maribel Sanchez, left, plays at at LeRoy Park in Guadalupe with her children Kimberley, 5, Caylee, 1, Michael, 6, and Victor, 10, on Wednesday. The city is hoping to improve existing facilities and add a playground and gymnasium to the park.

 Len Wood, Staff

Guadalupe eyes grant money for park enhancements

Request to include second gym for LeRoy Park and its community center. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Espinoza set to lead Spartan football

Former Santa Maria coach now at OAHS. SPORTS, B1

