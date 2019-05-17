051719 Hancock fire grad

The 29 cadets of Hancock Fire Academy Battalion No. 143 participate in a demonstration prior to graduating Friday morning at Hancock College's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

 Contributed photo, Hancock College

Hancock Fire cadets graduate

Alumnus delivers keynote address at Friday morning ceremony. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Locals prep for Masters

Righetti sprinters eye CIF state berths. SPORTS, B1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags