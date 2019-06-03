Guadalupe school hosts first promotion

McKenzie Intermediate sends out 125 students into Santa Maria Valley. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Locals take center stage at rodeo finale

Santos Karney earns title of All-Around champion. SPORTS, B1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags