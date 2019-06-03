Guadalupe school hosts first promotion
McKenzie Intermediate sends out 125 students into Santa Maria Valley. CENTRAL COAST, A3
Locals take center stage at rodeo finale
Santos Karney earns title of All-Around champion. SPORTS, B1
Guadalupe school hosts first promotion
McKenzie Intermediate sends out 125 students into Santa Maria Valley. CENTRAL COAST, A3
Locals take center stage at rodeo finale
Santos Karney earns title of All-Around champion. SPORTS, B1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.