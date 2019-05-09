050819 Izzie Fraire 03.jpg

Hancock College freshman Izzie Fraire won the state championship, and set a school record, in the 200 breaststroke at the CCCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at De Anza College in Cupertino Saturday.

 Len Wood, Staff

Hancock’s Fraire knows how to close

State champion won title by finishing strong. SPORTS, B1

Second nuclear missile test this month conducted 

Minuteman III blasts off early Thursday from Vandenberg Air Force Base. CENTRAL COAST, A3

