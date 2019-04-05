040519 Twitchell Reservoir 01.jpg

Clouds roll over Twitchell Reservoir on Friday afternoon. The water storage and flood control area has reached over 25% capacity.

 Len Wood, Staff

County reservoir levels still rising

Storage creeps up over past week in all but one. CENTRAL COAST, A3

PVHS soccer stars make college commitments

Lifelong teammates Brafman and Magni sign with separate schools. SPORTS, B1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags