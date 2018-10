U.S. Army veterans Travis Tillard (who fought in Afghanistan), center, and Robert Ramos (who fought in Operation Desert Storm) look at a display in the Remembering Our Fallen exhibit, honoring Santa Maria native Kenneth Alvarez, who died Aug. 23, 2013, in Afghanistan. The traveling photo memorial, in the Ann Foxworthy Gallery at Hancock College, features military and personal photos of Californians who have died in combat since Sept. 11, 2001.