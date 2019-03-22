032219 Zoo to You Fesler 01.jpg

A slow loris is held by Lisa Jackson, of Zoo To You, during a special assembly Friday afternoon at Fesler Junior High School in Santa Maria.

 Len Wood, Staff

Zoo to You

Fesler Junior High students take a walk on the wild side. CENTRAL COAST, A3

