072419 SM Jr Firefighter Camp 01.jpg

A teen firefighter searches for a missing victim — a teddy bear — in the training facility at Santa Maria Fire Station 2 during fire camp Wednesday afternoon.

 Len Wood, Staff

Fire camp aims to inspire future firefighters

Santa Maria departments offer program for juniors, teens. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Five Cities looks to stay unbeaten

Regional baseball tourney heats up. SPORTS, B1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags