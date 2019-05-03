050319 Friday Night Science 01.jpg

Chemistry instructor Steve O'Neill amazes the crowd with a highly explosive material during Hancock College's Friday Night Science.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Friday Night Science

Youths experience demonstrations, explore exhibits at Hancock College. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Preparing for regionals

Track and field stars Valerio and Martinez represent Hancock in Riverside. SPORTS, B1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0