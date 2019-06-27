062719 Guadalupe art 01.jpg

Statues of violin and flute players, in the 300 block of Guadalupe Street in Guadalupe, are public art on loan from the Squire Foundation. A third sculpture of a tambourine player will be added to the group soon.

 Len Wood, Staff

Whimsical statues on display

Guadalupe partners with nonprofit to install sculptures around city. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Lompoc and Orcutt American meet for spot in final

Winner plays for District 65 title Saturday. SPORTS, B1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags