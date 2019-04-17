041719 AHC Choir Lucas 03.jpg

Longtime Hancock College music instructor Ann Lucas is preparing for one last show called “That’s it!” before retiring at the end of the spring semester.

 Len Wood, Staff

'That's it!,' says longtime Hancock music instructor

Ann Lucas to direct her final concert before retiring. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Birch in midst of stellar season

Orcutt Academy golfer leads Ocean League. SPORTS, B1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags