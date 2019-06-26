Fireworks booth in Santa Maria

Fireworks booths, including this one in the 2400 block of South Broadway, have been assembled before sales begin at noon Friday in Santa Maria.

 Len Wood, Staff

Fireworks set to go on sale

Booths will start selling so-called 'safe and sane' fireworks Friday. 

Elimination showdowns at District 65

Little League squads try to stay alive. SPORTS, B1

