Chef Rick's returns
Restaurant kicking off 'soft opening' at former location of The Jetty. CENTRAL COAST, A3
Rodeo clown recovers
After injury, Justin Rumford will be ready for Elks' annual event. SPORTS, B1
WEATHER
Times of sun and clouds 67/51 Forecast, B10
ONLINE TEASER
Hancock College celebrates largest-ever graduating class. See video and photos of ceremony
DAILY INDEX
Astrograph A10
Classified B8
Comics B5
Community A9
Lottery A2
Obituaries A4
Opinion A5
Puzzles B6
Sports B1
(Volume 138, No. 29)