112818 Sunrise aftermath
Buy Now

Scorch marks and broken windows are visible Wednesday at the Mission Creek Village apartment where Evan Davis, 27, barricaded himself and his girlfriend before lighting part of the unit on fire. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday.

 Len Wood, Staff

Man identified in fatal fire

High-speed chase, barricade preceded apartment blaze. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0