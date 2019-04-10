041019 Sierra Madre senior housing 01.jpg

Pastor Carl Nielsen, of Bethel Lutheran Church, left, Hannah Sullivan, representative from state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson's office, and John Fowler and Ken Trigueiro, of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, pose for a picture on the site of the affordable senior housing project in Santa Maria.

 Len Wood, Staff

Long time coming

$9M affordable senior housing project breaks ground in Santa Maria. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Booker flies to 11.85

Righetti track star pops section-best time in 100 meters. SPORTS, B1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0