Michele Frantz award

Michele Frantz, a first-grade teacher at Joe Nightingale Elementary School in Orcutt, accepts the Teacher of Year Award from Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. Frantz succeeds Carpinteria High School teacher Mandi de Witte as the county's teacher of the year.

 Photo courtesy of Luis Medina, Santa Barbara County Education Office

County Education Office names teacher of the year

Michele Frantz from Joe Nightingale Elementary receives top honor. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Locals vie for titles at league track meet

Santa Maria High hosts Ocean League Finals. SPORTS, B1

