072419 Elks Golden Circle 01.jpg

Ivan Flores, center, smiles as he talks with Tina Tonascia, of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, during the lodge's Golden Circle of Champions event Wednesday night.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Elks donate funds to families with kids fighting cancer

Money raised during 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. A3

Lopez now one of the country’s best

SYHS cowgirl finishes 7th at High School Finals Rodeo. SPORTS, A6

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0