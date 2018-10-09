10.10 A1 teasers (SMT) Oct 9, 2018 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Panthers look to stay hot Pioneer Valley volleyball tries to fend off Orcutt Academy. SPORTS, B1 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Most Popular Northwest Santa Maria gang member on trial for Guadalupe Dunes murder takes stand in his own defense Defendant in Limon murder case claims West Park gang member admitted to killing Questions remain over who allowed Javier Limon to be killed as former Northwest gang member wraps up testimony Central Coast AirFest takes off, but headlining Snowbirds flight canceled at Santa Maria airport Player of the Week: Vote for Mortensen, Artopoeus, Pu'a, Garcia, Coleman, Kadlec or Sutton promotion Heart of the Valley promotion Real Estate Today