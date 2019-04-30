Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 30, 2019 @ 11:00 pm
Jay Conner reveals the fundraising total of $231,906 during the Day of Hope awards celebration Tuesday at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria.
Day of Hope success
Fundraiser sets record, bringing in nearly $232K. CENTRAL COAST, A3
Spartans advance
Orcutt Academy boys tennis cruises past Edison 5-1 in playoff opener. SPORTS, B1