043019 Day of Hope awards 01.jpg

Jay Conner reveals the fundraising total of $231,906 during the Day of Hope awards celebration Tuesday at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria.

 Len Wood, Staff

Day of Hope success

Fundraiser sets record, bringing in nearly $232K. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Spartans advance

Orcutt Academy boys tennis cruises past Edison 5-1 in playoff opener. SPORTS, B1

