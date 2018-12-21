Saturday

Still looking for a last minute gift? Go online and see a collection of gift guides for all of the people on your list. Plus, get some tips on how to wrap it from from local pros at the Santa Maria Town Center. 

Sunday

The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society held a special holiday carol event with PCPA this week. Watch a video showcasing some of the furry participants looking for a good home online. 

Monday

Fruitcake. Love it or hate it, it is part of the holiday season no matter how much we try to avoid it.  We talked to a local baker about how, and why, the holiday favorite is made.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0