Saturday
Still looking for a last minute gift? Go online and see a collection of gift guides for all of the people on your list. Plus, get some tips on how to wrap it from from local pros at the Santa Maria Town Center.
Sunday
The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society held a special holiday carol event with PCPA this week. Watch a video showcasing some of the furry participants looking for a good home online.
Monday
Fruitcake. Love it or hate it, it is part of the holiday season no matter how much we try to avoid it. We talked to a local baker about how, and why, the holiday favorite is made.