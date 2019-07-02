Wednesday
The Lompoc Flower Festival was packed with entertainment options, but it wrapped up this weekend with a new event - Planet Lucha Wrestling. Go online to see a gallery of the performance.
Thursday
You probably will get your fill of fireworks tonight ... who are we kidding you can never have enough fireworks. Go online to see photos from celebrations from across the Central Coast this evening.
Friday
How hot is Flamin' Hot? We have a totally official ranking of the hottest snack flavors online. Maybe you'll agree, maybe you won't. Either way we'll all have red on our fingers.