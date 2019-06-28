Saturday
Have you signed up for your News+ membership yet. Personalized news alerts, unlimited access, eEdition, and even home delivery. Go online and see all of the options and become a member today!
Sunday
The District 65 Little League championship will be decided this weekend. Check in to see results, stories and photos from the tournament.
Monday
We are everywhere you are. Go to santamariatimes.com on your desktop, tablet or mobile device and stay connected to your local news. Follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page to join the conversation.