062719 Orcutt Lompoc LL 04.jpg

Lompoc pitcher Jonathan Ortiz, left, celebrates a strikeout with Jack Jones against Orcutt American in a District 65 Little League game on Thursday at JM Park in Lompoc.

 Len Wood, Staff

Saturday

Have you signed up for your News+ membership yet. Personalized news alerts, unlimited access, eEdition, and even home delivery. Go online and see all of the options and become a member today!

Sunday

The District 65 Little League championship will be decided this weekend. Check in to see results, stories and photos from the tournament.

Monday

We are everywhere you are. Go to santamariatimes.com on your desktop, tablet or mobile device and stay connected to your local news. Follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page to join the conversation.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags