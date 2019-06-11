Wednesday
Go online to see photos, articles and a recording of a Live basketball broadcast from reporters Brad Memberto's memorable career covering sports — and much more — on the Central Coast.
Thursday
Orcutt Academy High School may be the last school to graduate, but that doesn't mean we left them out. Go online to see photos from the event and to read the full story.
Friday
We have reworked our email newsletter system. Be sure to sign up for specialized email list on your favorite topic online and let us send the news to you.