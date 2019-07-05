Saturday
We have a revamped App, available on the Apple App store and the Google Play Store. Download it now and take great local journalism with you, wherever you go.
Sunday
We took a tour of the Northern Branch Jail under construction near Santa Maria Wednesday morning. Go online to see photos and to watch a video from the site.
Monday
We are everywhere you are. Go to santamariatimes.com on your desktop, tablet or mobile device and stay connected to your local news. Follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page to join the conversation.