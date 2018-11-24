Sunday
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department recently added a new member. Go online and meet Duke, the Sheriff's newest K-9 officer and his partner Deputy Brian Scott.
Monday
Tuesday
Happy Birthday! A celebration of the impact of Santa Maria's Sister Janet took place at Dignity Health Hospice last week. See video online.