Shannon Clay, Pat Murphy's daughter, penned "A Love Letter to the Valley from Pat Murphy" after her mother's death on May 13. The following words are a tribute and final goodbye to the community Murphy loved and served:
"The ridges and canyons of the Valley have softened over the span of time and weather, giving way to rolling hills that are the canvas of the Lord’s artistry here. Here, where the mighty oaks of righteousness flourish, that He may be glorified. Yes, this is Heaven on earth!
This landscape, which we call the Valley, is peaceful and serene, yet majestic and strong. It allows us to work our little patch of land, coaxing our roses into bloom, creating coiffures among our hedges, and grooming our lawns to look like a fresh manicure, all in an effort to pay tribute to the natural beauty that surrounds us, that we might offer up, in gratitude, something that might also be pleasing.
Individually, each is just but a small scrap of material on this beautifully textured quilt that is lost when one stands back to take in the entire vista. It is that “entire vista,” the one that you see just as you come over the Pass, that I fell in love with.
That is the view that captivated my heart!
I am filled with an abundance of gratitude for those who have come before me, those who understood the earnest responsibility of being good stewards of the land, the gravity of working in harmony with each season that Mother Nature presents.
I have turned up my face to greet the rain, I have felt the warmth of the sun on my shoulders, I have seen it snow, I have even seen fire in the sky and I have seen it when the sky has nothing to offer the parched earth. The Valley has seen it all before and, like a mother, she holds us in our time of anxiousness, almost to say, “This too shall pass.”
I love the hills when they first turn that specific shade of green that almost blinds your eyes. I love discovering the poppies and lupine when they have sprouted up again, just where I left them last year, like old friends. I love how the grasses on the side hills ripple in the wind when they have headed out with seed.
I love the sweet smell of the oaks and the grasses drying in the summer sun. I love the thudding sound as acorns fall from those oaks and land on the roof of our home.
Our home… where I sit and relive each wonderful interview in preparation for a new article. I play the interview over and over again, remembering exactly which line conjured a wispy smile or perhaps a sigh.
Many of my articles were pertaining to social happenings around the Valley, but the majority were about our local color. Bless those folks for recounting their rich family heritage, intimate strife, or a glimpse of sheer heroism. You’ve enriched my life.
I love the curl of the earth as the disc blades cut into the fields, the smell of fresh cut hay and the windrows all in neat and tidy rows, following the contours of the land. I love old barns, barbed wire fences, and beautiful entry gates that frame our county roads.
I love the feeling of prosperity when there is a full stack of alfalfa in the barn. As I enter this grand old barn each morning, I am greeted by my barn kitty that skips and dances along beside me atop the fence boards like an Olympic gymnast performing a balance beam routine.
I hear the sound of a ewe murmuring to her newborn lamb, coaxing those first wobbly steps. I love exchanging unspoken words of affection when nuzzling with the horse that pokes his head over the stall door, each taking in the other’s warm breath.
I love going on a drive with Rodrigo, riding slowly on a rural road in my truck, taking in the morning; passing fields of grazing cattle and those all lined out on their way to water; foals basking in the morning sunlight under mother’s watchful eye. I love people who get that riding in a truck is just different!
I love being greeted each day by the songs of morning doves and meadowlarks. Oh, the sound of the earth is truly like music. I love the hilarious laughter over the phone with a morning call from a good friend, and greetings and embraces from dear ones I meet in town. I love doing business with local trades.
I love that a man loved me enough to bring me here and build a home. I love that my only child fell in love with a man who cultivates his family with her. I love the men that their sons have become. I love that they have found their pace and their passions. I love my great-granddaughter, sweet Edie.
I love my warm and wonderful friends; the soft spoken ones that feed my soul; those who let me spar and love me anyway; those who will champion a cause and have the backbone to stand tall through the storm; those who have found love; those who enjoy a good glass of wine, and those who are true champions of laughter.
I love these things that the Valley offers to each of us, if we but partake. The sheer essence of the Valley draws us to be our best. I find the Valley and the people who love it have become essential to my joy. It has been my home and I am grateful beyond words for these blessings.
The Valley’s beauty is a religion, it is palpable. The Valley holds us and nourishes us, almost as an unspoken commitment, making us feel absolutely secure. My emotions and affections toward this Valley are full and yet there is so much left unsaid.
Perhaps it is not necessary to convey these feelings to you; perhaps your heart feels ripe with this same affection.
I am traveling now, coming to the end of my journey.
I can see myself driving my old truck; I feel my hands on the wheel. I’m traveling over the Pass, the coastal fog is behind me now, and as I break over the top I look down at this rich Santa Ynez Valley as it rolls out in front of me like reams and reams of beautiful emerald green velvet and taffeta; the oak trees beckon me, their limbs embrace me. I am home."
Note: These are the words of a daughter trying desperately to convey her heart-felt emotion to the folks of the Santa Ynez Valley on behalf of her Mother. Please excuse my lack of literary talent as I fall short of Mom’s ability to turn a phrase. Just know this … you have been loved well by Pat Murphy.
Fondly, Shannon (Murphy) Clay