A memorial for 22-year-old Marlon Brumfield, an Army soldier gunned down in Lompoc early Sunday morning while reportedly home on leave from Germany, had sprouted up near the scene of the shooting that afternoon.
The killing marked the sixth homicide this year in Lompoc.
That total number of killings is unusually high for the city of 43,000, and Sunday’s latest homicide ushered in online messages of condolences from around the world from those who knew Brumfield, while it also reignited an ongoing conversation about public safety in the city.
The Lompoc Police Department announced Monday that it had launched an 'agressive investigation', and asked for help from members of the public who might have information.
No arrests had been made as of Monday evening, and police had not revealed any suspected motive.
Here is a look at the six homicides that have occurred this year in the city of Lompoc:
March 4 — A 17-year-old girl, who was believed to have been an innocent bystander, was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 600 block alleyway of West Ocean and Walnut avenues. The Lompoc Police Department reported that it suspected the shooting was gang-related. No arrests have been made.
March 24 — Eric William Larsson, 56, was stabbed at a residence in the 400 block of South J Street and later died from his injuries. Darlene Ybarra, 35, was arrested three days later and charged with murder.
May 19 — An infant was allegedly killed. Jose Ramirez, the infant's 27-year-old father, was arrested days later on suspicion of homicide and causing willful harm to a child resulting in death.
June 9 — The body of 74-year-old Eldri Jauch, who had been reported missing days earlier, was found in the Lompoc home of her neighbor, 35-year-old Melissa Martin. Martin is alleged to have killed Jauch using a baseball bat and has since been charged with murder.
July 1 — De'Andre LeJames Valrie, 25, died in the early-morning hours after being shot late the previous night in the 600 block of North Fourth Street. No arrests have been made.
August 8 — Marlon Brumfield, 22, was shot and killed while walking near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street. No suspects had been identified as of Monday.