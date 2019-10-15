A 15-year-old was killed and two people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night in northern Lompoc that has reignited concerns over public safety in the city.
The Lompoc Police Department responded to the shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block alley between North F and G streets. Once on scene, officers reported finding three victims with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and one later died from his injuries.
Although Lompoc Police officials have not released the names or ages of the victims, a friend close to the family confirmed the age of the teenager who died.
The killing marked the seventh homicide in the city this year. Here's a look at the six other homicides that have occurred this year in the city of Lompoc:
Sept. 8: 22-year-old Army soldier Marlon Brumfield was shot and killed while walking near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and A Street. 25-year-old Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega was arrested on suspicion of murder after turning himself in to police. LPD also announced that they were searching for 24-year-old Walter Alexander Morales Jr. in connection with the shooting.
March 4: A 17-year-old girl, who was believed to have been an innocent bystander, was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 600 block alleyway of West Ocean and Walnut avenues. The Lompoc Police Department reported that it suspected the shooting was gang-related. No arrests have been made.
March 24: Eric William Larsson, 56, was stabbed at a residence in the 400 block of South J Street and later died from his injuries. Darlene Ybarra, 35, was arrested three days later and charged with murder.
May 19: An infant was allegedly killed. Jose Ramirez, the infant's 27-year-old father, was arrested days later on suspicion of homicide and causing willful harm to a child resulting in death.
June 9: The body of 74-year-old Eldri Jauch, who had been reported missing days earlier, was found in the Lompoc home of her neighbor, 35-year-old Melissa Martin. Martin is alleged to have killed Jauch using a baseball bat and has since been charged with murder.
July 1: De'Andre LeJames Valrie, 25, died in the early-morning hours after being shot the previous night in the 600 block of North Fourth Street. No arrests have been made.
