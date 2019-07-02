De’Andre LeJames Valrie, the Lompoc man who was gunned down late Sunday night and died early Monday morning was remembered by two of his sisters late Monday afternoon as a “mama’s boy” who loved to smile.
The Lompoc Police Department announced Monday that it had launched a murder investigation, and asked for help from members of the public who might have information.
No arrests had been made as of Monday evening, and police had not revealed any suspected motive.
Here is a look at the five homicides that have occurred this year in the city of Lompoc:
March 4 — A 17-year-old girl, who was believed to have been an innocent bystander, was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 600 block alleyway of West Ocean and Walnut avenues. The Lompoc Police Department reported that it suspected the shooting was gang-related. No arrests have been made.
March 24 — Eric William Larsson, 56, was stabbed at a residence in the 400 block of South J Street and later died from his injuries. Darlene Ybarra, 35, was arrested three days later and charged with murder.
May 19 — An infant was allegedly killed. Jose Ramirez, the infant's 27-year-old father, was arrested days later on suspicion of homicide and causing willful harm to a child resulting in death.
June 9 — The body of 74-year-old Eldri Jauch, who had been reported missing days earlier, was found in the Lompoc home of her neighbor, 35-year-old Melissa Martin. Martin is alleged to have killed Jauch using a baseball bat and has since been charged with murder.
July 1 — De'Andre LeJames Valrie, 25, died in the early-morning hours after being shot late the previous night in the 600 block of North Fourth Street. No arrests have been made.