A Dog's Life ... the musical
Joel doesn't want a dog -- he wants his girlfriend back, and she wants a dog. But when she refuses to get back together, Joel becomes the reluctant owner of Jack. Meanwhile, Big Dog wants to be adopted alone, but his only way out includes yippy Little Dog. For both of these pairs, initially hesitant relationships blossom into profound friendships. Blending comic and touching moments, this musical is an uplifting tale of companionship, our time on this earth, and simple, unconditional love.
Performances run through Sunday, June 9, at the Lompoc Civic Theater, in Stone Pine Hall, 210 S. H Street, in Lompoc. For ticket information go to LompocCivicTheater.com or call (805) 735-ACT1.