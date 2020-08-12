You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8.15 teasers and furniture for A1 (SMT)

8.15 teasers and furniture for A1 (SMT)

  • Updated
A rally for Tianna Arata and Elias Bautista took place Thursday evening at City Hall
Buy Now

A rally for Central Coast youth leaders Tianna Arata and Elias Bautista, who were arrested July 21 for various felony and misdemeanor charges by San Luis Obispo police after participating in Black Lives Matter protests, took place Thursday evening at Santa Maria City Hall. 

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Demonstrators rally at City Hall

Crowd gathers to support protest leaders. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Gray went from Lompoc to Packers’ Hall of Fame

Former NFL star didn’t play football until senior year of high school. SPORTS, B1

STATE & BUSINESS A2

CENTRAL COAST A3

OPINION A4

OBITUARIES A6

SPORTS B1

LOTTERY B2

COMICS B3

PUZZLES B4

CLASSIFIED B6

Vol. 138 Issue 411

News+ offers exclusive digital content for our members, such as the "Sunday Extra," a weekly special edition.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News