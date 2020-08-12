You have permission to edit this article.
8.13 teasers and furniture for A1 (SMT)

080820-smt-photos-smpd-drone-2

A Santa Maria Police officer navigates a drone over the Santa Maria riverbed Saturday during the search for a stabbing suspect. 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed

Police make first-ever drone arrest

Department utilizes aerial vehicle for riverbed search. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Altheide changes course amid pandemic

SJHS standout decides to continue softball career. SPORTS, B1

STATE & BUSINESS A2

CENTRAL COAST A3

OPINION A4

OBITUARIES A5

SPORTS B1

LOTTERY B2

COMICS B3

PUZZLES B4

CLASSIFIED B5

Vol. 138 Issue 409

